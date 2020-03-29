Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.87.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 527,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.