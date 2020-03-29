Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Shares of Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.45. Deltex Medical Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,995,040 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

About Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG)

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deltex Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltex Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.