Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Dropbox by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,171. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,489 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.