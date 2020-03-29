Eagle Health Holdings Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:EHH)

Eagle Health Holdings Ltd (ASX:EHH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
Shares of EHH opened at A$0.15 ($0.10) on Friday. Eagle Health has a 12-month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of A$0.35 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.15.
About Eagle Health
