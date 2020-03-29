Eagle Health Holdings Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:EHH)

Eagle Health Holdings Ltd (ASX:EHH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of EHH opened at A$0.15 ($0.10) on Friday. Eagle Health has a 12-month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of A$0.35 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.15.

About Eagle Health

Eagle Health Holdings Limited develops, produces, markets, and distributes health food products, and nutritional and dietary supplements in China. It offers donkey hide, amino acids, herbal tea, protein powder, lozenge, enzyme, maca, vitamin, ginseng, birds nest, dendrobium candidum, and heme iron series of products.

