ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

