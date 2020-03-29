Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 126.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.