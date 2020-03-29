Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,547,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 27th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,179,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $443,329,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded down $12.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

