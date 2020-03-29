FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.85-10.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.73.

NYSE FDS opened at $254.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.30. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

