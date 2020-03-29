FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.85-10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.73.

Shares of FDS opened at $254.71 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day moving average of $265.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

