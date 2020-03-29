First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

