First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $27.40. 241,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

