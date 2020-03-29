Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stake Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Fluidigm worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.48. 420,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 80,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 10,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 102,257 shares of company stock worth $316,315. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fluidigm from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.