GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of GDS worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

GDS stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $55.75. 831,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,618. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

