Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UAA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

UAA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 5,064,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after acquiring an additional 116,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,728,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Under Armour by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

