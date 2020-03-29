Gryphon Capital Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GCI)

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

GCI stock opened at A$1.42 ($1.01) on Friday. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a 52-week low of A$1.45 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.00.

