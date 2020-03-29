Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.84. 1,521,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,199. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

