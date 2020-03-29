Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

