Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.90

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.00. Home Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 335 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

