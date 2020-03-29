Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,324 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 497,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 661,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,734. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.