Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huazhu Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of HTHT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

