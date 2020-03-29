Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hubbell worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 331,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,734. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.