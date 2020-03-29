Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.
HCFT stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.29. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.
In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 58,400 shares of company stock worth $72,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
