Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

HCFT stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.29. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 58,400 shares of company stock worth $72,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

