IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $46.48 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $74.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

