IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 78.62%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

IMAC opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Several research firms have commented on IMAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

