IMV (NYSE:IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMV. Raymond James downgraded shares of IMV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of IMV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE:IMV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 124,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,098. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

