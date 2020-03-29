Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.58

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and traded as high as $60.42. Indivior shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 1,537,149 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Indivior from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $402.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.06.

In other Indivior news, insider Graham Hetherington acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,363.85).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

