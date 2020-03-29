Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

INE stock opened at C$19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -75.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.61 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.40 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INE. Raymond James raised Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

