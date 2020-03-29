International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.55

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 566,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,110. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

