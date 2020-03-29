Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
Invesque stock opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Invesque has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$9.86.
Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter.
