Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Invesque stock opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Invesque has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$9.86.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVQ shares. CIBC cut Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Invesque from C$6.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Dividend History for Invesque (TSE:IVQ)

