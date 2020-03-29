Jernigan Capital Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Jernigan Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. Jernigan Capital has a payout ratio of 340.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Shares of JCAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 343,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,487. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 20,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,374.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $661,037 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

