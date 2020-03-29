John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $467.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

