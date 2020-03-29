Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$16.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$36.01.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$39.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.