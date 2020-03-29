Laurentian Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
LB traded down C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 410,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.99.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.