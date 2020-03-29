Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,834,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 27th total of 17,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

MPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 11,420,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,011,458. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

