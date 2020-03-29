Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.18.

MAR stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,105. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

