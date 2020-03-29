Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.74. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 3,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.