Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.10

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $24.00. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 14,821 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

