National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of National Bank worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $718.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

