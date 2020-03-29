National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

National General has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National General has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National General to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NASDAQ:NGHC traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $14.99. 282,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

