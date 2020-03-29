Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.12. 7,948,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

