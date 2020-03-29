NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

