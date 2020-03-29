Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Nice worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $152.18. 215,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

