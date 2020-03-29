On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE ONDK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 1,570,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.56. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in On Deck Capital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 28.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

