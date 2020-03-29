One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million.

STKS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.90. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on One Group Hospitality from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.