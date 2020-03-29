Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

