O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $13.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,426. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.09 and its 200 day moving average is $408.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

