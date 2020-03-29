Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $687.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.62. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $85.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

