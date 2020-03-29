Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

PTNR opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.79. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Partner Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

