Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Dividend History for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

