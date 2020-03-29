Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 197,382 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 743,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 339,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after acquiring an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 210,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,616,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

